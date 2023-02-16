Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, that this call is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Jenna Cohen, Head of Investor Relations at Blueprint Medicines. Please proceed.
Jenna Cohen - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Director & Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blueprint Medicines Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release, as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investor section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.
Today on our call, Kate Haviland, our Chief Executive Officer, will provide a perspective on Blueprint's 2022 accomplishments and how that positions us to continue to grow and drive value in 2023. Philina Lee, our Chie
Q4 2022 Blueprint Medicines Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...