Mar 15, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT

Peter Richard Lawson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Perfect. Good afternoon. Welcome to Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. Do e-mail us or associates to self-online as well on Bloomberg, and if you have questions. My name is Peter Lawson. I'm one of the mid-cap biotech analyst at Barclays, and really delighted, as I have up on stage with us management from Blueprint Medicines and so we've got Mike Landsittel, CFO; and Becker Hewes, Chief Medical Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystAnd I guess first kind of question is just around how we should think about -- how quickly you can get to market post PDUFA kind of thing?- Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CFOYes. So thanks, Peter. First of all, thanks for having us. And on behalf of Blueprint, it's great to participate in this conference. With respect to AYVAKIT, so we have a PDUFA date scheduled for May 22 of this year, so that's co