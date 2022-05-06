Q1 2022 Broadwind Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Broadwind First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Tom Ciccone, Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer of Broadwind. Thank you. You may begin.



Thomas A. Ciccone - Broadwind, Inc. - VP & Principal Accounting Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford; and I'm Tom Ciccone, the company's Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer.



We issued a press release before the market opened today, detailing our first quarter results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and out of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For a discussi