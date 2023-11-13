Q3 2023 Broadwind Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Tom Ciccone Broadwind - Inc. - VP & CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind third quarter 2023 results conference call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford; and I'm Tom Ciccone, Broadwind's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a press release before the market opened today detailing our third quarter results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, p