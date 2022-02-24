Q4 2021 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Lubi Kutua - Beyond Meat, Inc. - VP of FP&A & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Hardin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's fourth quarter earnings press release and investor presentation filed today after market close. These documents are available on the Investor Relations of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.



Before we begin, please note that all information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning