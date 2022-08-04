Q2 2022 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Beyond Meat conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lubi Kutua. Please go ahead.



Lubi Kutua - Beyond Meat, Inc. - VP of FP&A & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Hardin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter earnings press release filed today after the market closed. This document is available in the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com. Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited, and during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and i