Q3 2022 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Beyond Meat, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Teri Witteman, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Please go ahead.



Teri L. Witteman - Beyond Meat, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lubi Kutua, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's third quarter earnings press release filed today after the market closed. This document is available in the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These