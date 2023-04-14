Q1 2023 Byrna Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Byrna Technologies first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode.



Before turning the call over to Bryan Ganz, Byrna Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, I will read the Safe Harbor statement. Some discussions made today include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the statements made today.



Please refer to Byrna's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for a more complete description of risk factors that could affect these projections and assumptions. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



As this call will include references to non-GAAP results, please see the press release in the Investors section of our website, ir.bynra.com for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results.



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Bryan Ganz. Please go ahead.<