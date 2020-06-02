Q1 2020 Baozun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Wendy Sun - Baozun Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Baozun's first quarter 2020 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on IR's website at ir.baozun.com as well as on GlobeNewswire services.



On the call today from Baozun, we have: Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Junhua Wu, Chief Growth Officer; and Mr. Robin Lu, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Qiu will review business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Lu, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you