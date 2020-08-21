Q2 2020 Baozun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Baozun Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Sun, Investor Relations Director of Baozun. Please proceed, Wendy.



Wendy Sun - Baozun Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our second quarter 2020 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.baozun.com as well as on Global Newswire Services. On the call today from Baozun, we have Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Junhua Wu, Chief Growth Officer; and Mr. Robin Lu, Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Qiu will review the business operations and the company highlights, followed by Mr. Lu, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A section that follows.



B