Q2 2023 Baozun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Baozun's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Sun, Senior Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Baozun. Please proceed, Wendy.



Wendy Sun - Baozun Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our second quarter 2023 earnings release was distributed earlier before the call and is available on our IR website at ir.baozun.com as well as on global newswire services.



They have also posted a PowerPoint presentation that accompanies our comments to the same IR website where they are available for download. On the call today from Baozun, we have Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer and President of Baozun e-commerce and Ms. Sandrine Zerbib, President of Baozun Brand Management.



Ms. Qiu will review