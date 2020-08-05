Q2 2020 Camtek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ehud Helft - CCG Investor Relations Inc. - Managing Partner - Israel



Yes. Thank you, and good day to all of you. I would like to welcome all of you to Camtek's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call, and I would also like to thank Camtek's management for hosting this call.



With us on the line today are Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO; Mr. Moshe Eisenberg, Camtek's CFO; and Mr. Ramy Langer, Camtek's COO. R