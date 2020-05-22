Q1 2020 Canaan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Shaoke Li - Canaan, Inc. - Secretary to the Board of Directors



Thank you very much, and hello everyone and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operational results were released by our newswire services earlier today and are currently available online.



Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang and our CFO, Mr. Quanfu Hong. In addition, Mr. Jianping Kong, our Co-CEO, and Mr. Jingjie Wu and Ms. Li Zhang, our Senior Vice President will also be available during the question-and-answer session. Mr. Zhang will start with the call by