Q2 2020 Canaan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Shaoke Li - Canaan Inc. - Secretary to the Board



Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. Welcome to Canaan Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were released by our newswire services earlier today and are available currently online.



Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang; and our CFO, Mr. [Quanfu Hong]. In addition, Mr. [Xiao Ming Liu], our VP; and Mr. [Dong Chen Chang], our Executive Assistant, will also be available during the question-and-answer session.



Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and the performance highlights for the second quarter of 2020. Mr. Hong will then provide the details on t