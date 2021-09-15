Q2 2021 Canaan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Xi Zhang, Investor Relations Manager of the company. Please go ahead, Ms. Zhang.



Xi Zhang - Canaan Inc. - Investor Relations Manager



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were released by our newswire services earlier today, and are currently available online.



Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang; and our CFO, Mr. Jin Cheng -- James. In addition, Mr. Xiaoming Lu, our SVP; and Mr. Shaoke Li, our Secretary of the Board will also be available during the question-and-answer session.



Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and performance highlights for the quarter. Mr. Cheng will then provide the detail on the company's operating and financial resul