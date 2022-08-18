Q2 2022 Canaan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After the management's prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Please note that this event is being recorded.



Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Mr. Clark Soucy, Investor Relations Director of the company. Please go ahead, Clark.



Clark Soucy - Canaan Inc. - Investor Relations Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were released by our Newswire services earlier today and are currently available online.



Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang; and our CFO, Mr. Jin Cheng James. In addition, Mr. Edward Lu, our SVP; Mr. Leo Wang, IR Senior Director; and Ms. Xi Zhang, IR Manager, will also be available during the question-and-answer session. Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and performance highlights for the