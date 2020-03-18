Q4 2019 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics Inc fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, CFO, AJ Bergmann. Please go ahead.



AJ Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics Inc - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's call. These statements may include statements regarding among other things the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future research and development plans including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources.



These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change