Linda MarbÃ¡n - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon. I'm Linda MarbÃ¡n, and I'm the CEO of Capricor Therapeutics. And today I'm going to be talking to you about an overview of CAP-1002 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.



We're a publicly traded company, Nasdaq listed, and our symbol is CAPR. So Capricor has been developing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for a few years now. We are a late-stage clinical development with CAP-1002 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and have now presented very exciting data that I'll be sharing with you on our Phase 2 clinical trial for which we will be working with the FDA to try and get approval as quickly as possible.



Our exosome platform technology is being used not only to develop exosomes themselves as a therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but also we are using them as a platform to build therapeutics and vaccines for delivery. We are based in Los Angeles and I look forward to telling you the story of Capricor.



So Capricor's CAP-1002 technology is an allogeneic, which means off-the-s