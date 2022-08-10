Q2 2022 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics second-quarter 2022 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to AJ Bergmann, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.



AJ Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you and good afternoon. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of our product candidates; our future R&D plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies; our plans to present or report additional data; our plans regarding regulatory filings; potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates; central milestone payments; and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources.



These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number o