CarGurus Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the CarGurus, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. And now I'd like to turn the conference over to Langley Steinert, Founder, CEO and Chairman of CarGurus.



E. Langley Steinert - CarGurus, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. And I'm Langley Steinert, the Founder, CEO and Chairman of CarGurus. Let me take this opportunity to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CarGurus, Inc. We're excited to be hosting our annual meeting virtually this year, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders. We'll conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. So we may not be able to answer all the questions posed. We expect to provide a response to as many questions as possible, but only questions that are germane to the meeting will be addressed. It is now shortly after 1:00 Eastern Time on June 2, 2020, and this meeting is officially called to order.



We have members of our executive team, certain employees and invited guests attend