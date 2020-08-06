Q2 2020 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the CarGurus, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Scot Fredo, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. Please go ahead.



Scot Fredo - CarGurus, Inc. - SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to CarGurus Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website.



With me on the call today is Langley Steinert, CarGurus Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer and President, International; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the third quarter and full year