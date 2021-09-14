Sep 14, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Nicholas Freeman Jones - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Good morning everyone who's joining us today. My name is Nick Jones. I'm an Internet analyst here at Citi.



We're really excited to have CarGurus here. We have CEO Jason Trevisan with us today. Jason, thanks for being here.



Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO & Director



Of course. Thanks for having us. Look forward to it.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & AnalystTo kick things off, I think it'd be great to maybe just kind of talk about the current environment. The last 18 months have been really interesting, to say the least. We saw unprecedented shutdown of the economy in 2Q last year. CarGurus acted quickly to support dealers who were struggling. Since then, demand bounced back rapidly, creating supply constraints.