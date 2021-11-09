Q3 2021 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus' Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website. With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; Scot Fredo, Chief Financial Officer; Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bruce Thompson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarOffer. During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.



Management's expectations for our future financial and