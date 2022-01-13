CarGurus Inc at Needham Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 13, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT
Christopher Alan Pierce - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good morning, everyone. It's the fourth day of the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. I'm Chris Pierce in the Needham research department, joined by Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus. Jason, thanks for taking the time, and Happy New Year.
Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Chris. Same to you. Hello, everyone.
Christopher Alan Pierce - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
I thought we'd kind of jump right into it, and we can start with CarOffer. The acquisition, that kind of was the story of 2021 for you guys, I think, most investors ask about. And then from there, we can kind of talk about some used car seasonality. We'll jump back to the base business and then kind of move over to 2022 and maybe the digital retailing end-to-end opportunity.
Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO & Director
Terrific.
