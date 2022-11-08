Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CarGurus Inc. Third Quarter of 2022 Earnings Results Conference. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kirndeep Singh, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP & Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus' Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website.
With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.
During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022; management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance; our
Q3 2022 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...