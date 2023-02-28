Q4 2022 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the CarGurus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirndeep Singh, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please.



Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market and posted on our Investor Relations website. With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer. .



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the first quarter of 2023, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance, our business and growth strategies; our expectations for o