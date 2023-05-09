Q1 2023 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to CarGurus Q1 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kirndeep Singh, Vice President, Head of Investment. Thank you, Kirndeep. You may begin.



Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website. With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the second quarter of 2023, management's expectations for future financial and operational performance; our business and growth strategies; our expectations for our CarOffer bus