Q1 2019 Sesen Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sesen Bio 1Q 2019 Business Update. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Executive Director, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations, Erin Clark. You may begin.



Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - Executive Director, Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss our updated preliminary Phase III clinical data and upcoming milestones. On the call with me today are Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO; Dr. Dennis Kim, Chief Medical Officer; Richard Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Chad Myskiw, Strategic Planning and CMC.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining our first quarter 2019 financial results. The press release and the slides to which we will refer are available on the Investors section of the company's website at sesenbio.com.



Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements related