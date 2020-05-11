Q1 2020 Sesen Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. We hope you and your families are safe despite these challenging circumstances.



On today's call, we will discuss our first quarter 2020 financial results as well as an update on the regulatory progress and commercial opportunity for Vicinium. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chad Myskiw, Strategic Planning and CMC; and Monica Forbes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining some of the highlights that will be covered on the call today. The press release and the slides to which we will refer are available in the Investors section of the comp