Sesen Bio, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our March 2021 business update call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Thomas Cannell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Monica Forbes, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we are joined by Dr. Neal Shore, Medical Director for the Carolina Urologic Research Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dr. Shore is an internationally recognized expert in urologic oncology and is a practicing urologist at the Atlantic Urology Clinic. Dr. Shore has a consulting relationship with us, and he's also an investigator in our Phase II and III cl