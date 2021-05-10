Q1 2021 Sesen Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter business update call. On today's call, we will discuss our operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as an update on the commercial readiness progress to date ahead of our target PDUFA date of August 18, 2021.



Joining me on today's call are Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chad Myskiw, Executive Director of Supply Chain; and Monica Forbes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining some of the highlights that will be covered on the call today.