May 14, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Samik Chatterjee - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Well, good afternoon for the benefit of those on the webcast. I'm Samik Chatterjee, networking equipment analyst at JPMorgan. And the next company for the fireside chat is Casa Systems. We have Jerry Guo, the CEO, as well as Maurizio, the CFO of the company with us. So the -- typically, Jerry, I think what would be useful here is to probably start off with a brief introduction of the company, maybe a bit of your -- of the history in the public markets and kind of the product groups that the company is more heavily weighted to, just to level set expectations as to what the company does.



Jerry Guo - Casa Systems, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary



Okay. Thank you, Samik. Casa Systems was founded in 2003 in Massachusetts. We are now headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. We have close to 800 people currently and globally. We initially started the company to target the cable broadband space and since then we have broadened our product portfolio to wireless broadband and al