Q2 2019 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Casa Systems Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, [Eleanor Johnson], Investor Relations. Ms. Johnson, you may begin.



Unidentified Participant -



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Casa released results for the second quarter of 2019 end of June 30, 2019, this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.



With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer.



This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on business -- based on the business environment as we currently see it