Dec 03, 2019 / 08:10PM GMT
Ahmed Sami Badri - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst
All right. Thank you for joining us. I'm Sami Badri, Senior Analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. I cover the communications infrastructure, communications equipment sectors.
Today, we have the executives from Casa Systems: Jerry Guo, President and CEO; and Maurizio Nicolelli, CFO of the company.
Questions and Answers:Ahmed Sami Badri - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst
So maybe just to open it up. I was hoping you could start off with some 3Q 2019 highlights from the earnings quarter, just so we can get a better idea, and just a little bit more of an overview of the state of the company and current performance metrics. And we can go from there.
Jerry Guo - Casa Systems, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Yes. So in the third quarter, we continue to see the reduced spending from the cable space, so the Q3 came in below our expectations, and thus w