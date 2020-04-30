Q1 2020 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Casa Systems First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Monica Gould, Investor Relations for Casa Systems. Ms. Gould, you may begin.



Monica Gould - Casa Systems, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Casa released results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020, this afternoon, after the market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com. With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Bruckner, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such