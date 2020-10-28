Q3 2020 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Casa Systems Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator or technical assistance during the conference, please press star 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jackie Marcus. Thank you, Jackie. You may begin.



Jackie Marcus -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. CASA Systems released results for the third quarter of 2020, ended September 30, 2020, this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.casasystems.com. With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Bruckner, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website. Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note