Q1 2022 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Jerry Guo - Casa Systems, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary



Greetings, and welcome to Casa Systems First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jackie Marcus with Alpha IR Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Jacqueline Marcus - Alpha IR Group LLC - MD



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.



With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Durkin, our Chief Financial Officer.



This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-loo