Q2 2022 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Casa Systems Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael Picariello, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin your presentation.



Michael Picariello - Casa Systems, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 this afternoon as the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the IR section of our website.



With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, our CEO; and Ed Durkin, our CFO. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the IR section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include certain risks and uncertainties. Ple