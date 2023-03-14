Q4 2022 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Casa Systems Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dennis Daly, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Dennis.



Dennis Daly -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.



With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Durkin, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Jerry, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include ce