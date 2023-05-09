Q1 2023 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Casa Systems First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Dennis Daly, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dennis Daly -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.



With me on today's call is Ed Durkin, our Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Ed, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does