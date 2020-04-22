Apr 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Brittany Kelley Elsasser, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Brittany Kelley Elsasser - Meta Financial Group, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, released earlier this afternoon. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on our website at metafinancialgroup.com.
As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language
Q2 2020 Meta Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...