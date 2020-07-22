Q3 2020 Meta Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group conference call and webcast where President and CEO, Brad Hanson; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss the results of our third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Also participating in the call is Brett Pharr, Co-President and COO of MetaBank.



Before I turn the call over, we want to apologize in advance for any potential technical difficulties that we may encounter as we are in different locations and continue to work remotely during this time. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on