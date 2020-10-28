Q4 2020 Meta Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Brittany Kelley Elsasser - Meta Financial Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group conference call and webcast where President and CEO, Brad Hanson; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss the results of our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Also participating in the call is Brett Pharr, Co-President and COO of MetaBank. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on our website at metafinancialgroup.com.



As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and ant