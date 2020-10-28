Oct 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Brittany Kelley Elsasser, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Brittany Kelley Elsasser - Meta Financial Group, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group conference call and webcast where President and CEO, Brad Hanson; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss the results of our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Also participating in the call is Brett Pharr, Co-President and COO of MetaBank. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on our website at metafinancialgroup.com.
As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and ant
Q4 2020 Meta Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...