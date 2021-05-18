May 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cathay General Bancorp. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Dunson Cheng, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company.
Dunson K. Cheng - Cathay General Bancorp - Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cathay Bank -- sorry, Cathay General Bancorp. I am Dunson Cheng, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company and who'll preside at this meeting today.
It is now shortly after 5 o'clock Pacific Time on May 17, and this meeting is officially called to order.
Our Corporate Secretary Ms. May Chan will act secretary of the meeting. We are also being assisted today by Ms. [Crystal Pauline] from American Election Services, who will serve as the proxy tabulation agent and inspector of elections.
I would like to introduce the directors that are joining us today. Mr. Nelson Chung, our lead Independent Director; Kelly Chan, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Mr. Felix Fernan
Cathay General Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...