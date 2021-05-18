Cathay General Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cathay General Bancorp. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Dunson Cheng, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company.



Dunson K. Cheng - Cathay General Bancorp - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cathay Bank -- sorry, Cathay General Bancorp. I am Dunson Cheng, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company and who'll preside at this meeting today.



It is now shortly after 5 o'clock Pacific Time on May 17, and this meeting is officially called to order.



Our Corporate Secretary Ms. May Chan will act secretary of the meeting. We are also being assisted today by Ms. [Crystal Pauline] from American Election Services, who will serve as the proxy tabulation agent and inspector of elections.



I would like to introduce the directors that are joining us today. Mr. Nelson Chung, our lead Independent Director; Kelly Chan, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Mr. Felix Fernan