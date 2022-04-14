Q4 2021 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to CBAK Energy Technology's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time.



As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Terry Li, Investor Relations Director for CBAK Energy. Mr. Li, please proceed.



Terry Li - Director, IR - CBAK Energy



Thank you, operator and hello everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer and Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



We released results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbak.com.cn as well as from newswire services. A [relay] of this call will also be available in a few hours on our IR website.



On the