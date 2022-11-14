Q3 2022 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to CBAK Energy Technology's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instruction will follow at the time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objection, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I will turn the call over to Thierry Li, Investor Relations, Director of CBAK Energy. Mr. Li, Please proceed.



Thierry Li - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. - Investor Relations, Director



Thank you, operator and hello, everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Wenwu Wang, our Vice President; Mr. Xiujun Tian, our Engineer and Mrs. Ya, our interpreter.



We released results earlier today.