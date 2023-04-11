Q4 2022 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to CBAK Energy Technology's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I'll turn the call over to Thierry Li, Investor Relations Director of CBAK Energy. Mr. Li, please proceed.



Thierry Li - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Xiujun Tian, our General Engineer; and Jennifer, our interpreter.



We released earlier -- results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbak.com.cn, as well as from New