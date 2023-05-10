Q1 2023 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the CBAK Energy Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at any time.



Now, I will turn the call over to Thierry Li, Investor Relations Director of CBAK Energy.



Mr. Li, please proceed.



Thierry Li - CBAK Energy Technology - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, Operator. And hello everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.



Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Xiujun Tian, our General Engineer; and Jennifer, our interpreter.



We released results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbak.com.cn as well as from Newswire services.



A replay of this call will also be available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we continue, pleas