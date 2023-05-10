May 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the CBAK Energy Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at any time.
Now, I will turn the call over to Thierry Li, Investor Relations Director of CBAK Energy.
Mr. Li, please proceed.
Thierry Li - CBAK Energy Technology - Investor Relations Director
Thank you, Operator. And hello everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.
Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Xiujun Tian, our General Engineer; and Jennifer, our interpreter.
We released results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbak.com.cn as well as from Newswire services.
A replay of this call will also be available in a few hours on our IR website.
Before we continue, pleas
Q1 2023 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...