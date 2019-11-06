Q3 2019 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to CSI Compressco LP's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The speakers for today's call are Brady Murphy, President for CSI Compressco LP; and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer for CSI Compressco LP and also for TETRA Technologies, Inc., which is the general partner of CSI Compressco LP; and Jacek Mucha, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP. Also in attendance today is Michael Moscoso, Vice President of Finance for CSI Compressco LP.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mucha for any -- for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Jacek Mucha;VP of Finance&Treasurer -



Thank you, Elisa. Good morning, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are, or may be deemed, to be forward-looking. These statements are based on