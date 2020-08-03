Q2 2020 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to CSI Compressco LP Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The speakers for today's call are Brady Murphy, President of CSI Compressco LP; and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer for CSI Compressco, LP and also for TETRA Technologies Inc., which is the general partner for CSI Compressco LP. Also in attendance today is Michael Moscoso, Vice President of Finance for CSI Compressco LP and Jacek Mucha, Treasurer for TETRA Technologies and CSI Compressco.



Jacek M. Mucha - TETRA Technologies, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Nick. Good morning, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by CSI Compressco and are based on a number of factors